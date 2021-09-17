Shahid Afridi is all praises for Shaheen as he will continue legacy with jersey 10

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will now continue the legacy by wearing Shahid Afridi’s jersey 10, ahead of the ODI series opener against New Zealand.

Shaheen revealed the new kit with No.10 imprinted on the back, a number famously linked with Shahid Afridi for decades in the Pakistan men’s team.

The pacer took to Twitter and expressed his feelings saying: “This is more than a shirt number. It represents honesty, integrity, and immense love for Pakistan.”

“I am humbled and honoured that I will be now representing Pakistan in shirt # 10 of Lala @SAfridiOfficial,” he added.

On the other hand, the future father-in-law of Shaheen praised the 21-year-old speedster and said that he is the ‘truly worthy successor’ for this jersey, representing his country.

“I wore this shirt with great honour and pride, I’m delighted that the #10 shirt will now be worn by Shaheen, who is a truly worthy successor! Shaheen, I wish you the very best, continue to rise and wear Pakistan colours with the greatest pride,” tweeted the former captain.

Shahid Afridi also extended sincere wishes and prayers for the rising cricket star. “I wish you very best,” he added.

Earlier this year, Shahid Afridi was asked about the engagement of his daughter with the fast bowler, to which he replied that if ALLAH’s willing, the young bowler will be his son-in-law in the future.

Shahid said that his daughter wants to become a doctor and at present, it is not decided whether she will pursue further education in Pakistan or England.

The former captain also shared that Shaheen had no relationship with his daughter before the decision for engagement from both families.

“We Afridis have eight tribes, Shaheen and we belong to different tribes,” the former captain noted.

He further said that for the last two years, Shaheen’s parents had a strong desire that both families should turn companionships into a formal relationship.

Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan had earlier confirmed that both families have longstanding connections and that Shahid’s family has accepted the proposal.