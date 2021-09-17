Twitter explodes as New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour

New Zealand abandoned their Pakistan tour just hours before the commencement of the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday, citing security threats.

As the cricket fraternity learned about Kiwis’ decision of calling off the campaign, cricketers and fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

International stars threw support behind Pakistan, terming the country as one of the safest places to play cricket in the world.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team’s skipper Babar Azam expressed his disappointment after the series’ abrupt cancellation.

Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad! — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 17, 2021

Talking about the possible security threat, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) newly-elected chairman Ramiz Raja stated that the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) took a unilateral approach, which was very frustrating.

Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 17, 2021

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has termed the turn of incidents as if NZC just killed Pakistan cricket.

NZ just killed Pakistan cricket 😡😡 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021

On the other hand, presenter and host Fakhr-e-Alam voiced to public the details of the security concerns that NZ players were under.

As a Pakistani citizen I want to know the credible threat that @BLACKCAPS found. It is only fair to share that intelligence with the @GovtofPakistan so that if there is a real threat it can be neutralized immediately & lives are protected. #PAKvNZ — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 17, 2021

Moreover, a few fans demanded the PCB to boycott the bilateral ties with NZC until they apologise and hold a full series in Pakistan.

PCB should boycott all matches with New Zealand @blackcaps, barring World cup matches, until they apologize and hold a full series in Pakistan. Anything less is a shameful betrayal of Pakistani fans. #PAKvNZ — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) September 17, 2021

Earlier, Pakistan’s cricket governing board also mentioned that security experts accompanying the NZ team were satisfied with the security arrangements.

Pakistan Cricket Board has denied the news of security threats and mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan has himself assured New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about their players’ protection.