Twitter explodes as New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour

Sports Desk

17th Sep, 2021. 06:47 pm
Pakistan, New Zealand

New Zealand abandoned their Pakistan tour just hours before the commencement of the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday, citing security threats.

As the cricket fraternity learned about Kiwis’ decision of calling off the campaign, cricketers and fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

International stars threw support behind Pakistan, terming the country as one of the safest places to play cricket in the world.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team’s skipper Babar Azam expressed his disappointment after the series’ abrupt cancellation.

 

Talking about the possible security threat, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) newly-elected chairman Ramiz Raja stated that the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) took a unilateral approach, which was very frustrating.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has termed the turn of incidents as if NZC just killed Pakistan cricket.

On the other hand, presenter and host Fakhr-e-Alam voiced to public the details of the security concerns that NZ players were under.

Moreover, a few fans demanded the PCB to boycott the bilateral ties with NZC until they apologise and hold a full series in Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan’s cricket governing board also mentioned that security experts accompanying the NZ team were satisfied with the security arrangements.

Pakistan Cricket Board has denied the news of security threats and mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan has himself assured New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about their players’ protection.

 

