Latest National T20 Cup points table

Web DeskWeb Editor

06th Oct, 2021. 08:31 pm
National T20 Cup 2021

National T20 Cup points table: Latest points table 2021 updated after the 19th match played between Central Punjab and Sindh today.

Also checkNational T20 Cup: Northern vs Southern Punjab | Match 20 | Live score

Latest National T20 Cup points table

Check the Latest points table of the event looks like after completion of the 19th match:

TEAMSMatches PlayedMatches WonMatches LostMatches TiedPointsMatches Abandoned Net Run Rate
Central Punjab75201000.678
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa6420800.530
Northern6420800.361
Sindh7430800.240
Balochistan624040-1.147
Southern Punjab606000-0.695

Adsence 300X250

Read More

29 mins ago
National T20 Cup: 4 Balochistan team players test positive for COVID-19

National T20 Cup: Four Balochistan team players participating in the National T20 Cup...
2 hours ago
National T20 Cup: Northern vs Southern Punjab | Match 20 | Live score

National T20 Cup: Today Northern will face Southern Punjab in the 20th match...
6 hours ago
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab vs Sindh Live Score - Match 19

National T20 Cup: Today Central Punjab will face Sindh in the nineteenth...
8 hours ago
World will make fun of Pakistan if changes made to squad: Aqib Javed

Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed advises Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to boost...
9 hours ago
No tension around T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan: NZ Head Coach Stead

New Zealand (NZ) head coach Gary Stead said there is no tension...
9 hours ago
Babar Azam credits Mama Jee as one of the crucial figure of his cricketing journey

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised "Mama Jee", the man who is behind...