Latest National T20 Cup points table

National T20 Cup points table: Latest points table 2021 updated after the 19th match played between Central Punjab and Sindh today.
Check the Latest points table of the event looks like after completion of the 19th match:
|TEAMS
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|Matches Tied
|Points
|Matches Abandoned
|Net Run Rate
|Central Punjab
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0
|0.678
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0
|0.530
|Northern
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0
|0.361
|Sindh
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0
|0.240
|Balochistan
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|-1.147
|Southern Punjab
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-0.695
