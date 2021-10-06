National T20 Cup: Central Punjab vs Sindh Live Score – Match 19
National T20 Cup: Today Central Punjab will face Sindh in the nineteenth match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium Stadium.
The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.
Central Punjab has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Match Details
Time:- 03:00 PM IST
Stadium: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Squad
Central Punjab:
Babar Azam (captain), Hasan Ali (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Waqas Maqsood.
Sindh:
Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood.
Central Punjab vs Sindh Live Score
|Teams
|Live Score
|Overs
|Sindh
|50-4
|9.0
|Central Punjab
Watch Live:
Read More
World will make fun of Pakistan if changes made to squad: Aqib Javed
Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed advises Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to boost...
No tension around T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan: NZ Head Coach Stead
New Zealand (NZ) head coach Gary Stead said there is no tension...
Babar Azam credits Mama Jee as one of the crucial figure of his cricketing journey
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised "Mama Jee", the man who is behind...
PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid resigns from his position
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Commercial Babar Hamid has resigned from his...
Hasan Ali fined for level 1 offense for showing dissent
Central Punjab fast bowler Hasan Ali has been fined for level 1...