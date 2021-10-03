National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Live Score – Match 17
National T20 Cup: Today Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Northern in the seventeenth match of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Stadium.
The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Match Details
Time:- 03:00 PM IST
Stadium: Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Squad
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:
Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.
Northern:
Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Nawaz (vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umer Amin, Zaman Khan and Zeeshan Malik.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Live Score
|Teams
|Live Score
|Overs
|Northern
|83-4
|13.0
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Watch Live:
