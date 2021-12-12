Afghanistan to host Netherlands in Qatar next month
Afghanistan will play three One-Day Internationals against the Netherlands in Qatar next month, the country’s cricket board announced on Wednesday.
The ODIs will be a part of the International Cricket Council’s Super League, which serves as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.
“Afghanistan will host the Netherlands in three ODIs on January 21, 23 and 25 in Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar,” a press release from the Afghanistan Cricket Board said.
Nine of the top 10 ranked ODI teams are taking part in the ODI league from which seven teams will qualify for the World Cup, with India getting a direct entry as the hosts.
The Netherlands series will be Afghanistan’s second ODI league series after they beat Ireland 3-0 in Abu Dhabi last year.
“Afghanistan will also host Australia and Pakistan in the ODI league before travelling to India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for the remaining series,” said the statement.
Afghanistan qualified for the 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cups.
They also took part in the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November, losing three of their five games and failing to qualify for the semi-finals.
Qatar has become the new base for Afghanistan cricket since the Taliban took over the government in September.
They previously played their international matches at neutral venues in India and the United Arab Emirates.
The ICC last month set up a working group to observe and review cricket in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred women.
It prompted Australia to postpone last month’s Test match against Afghanistan, demanding the ban on women should be lifted.
ICC rules demand all member countries must have active men’s and women’s teams.
Read More
Babar Azam refuses to reveal his discussion with Indian skipper Virat Kohli during T20 World Cup clash
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during the pre-match virtual press conference refused to...
Nicholas Pooran confident of a good start against Pakistan in T20I series
West Indies acting T20I captain Nicholas Pooran is confident of a good...
Confident Pakistan face Covid-hit West Indies in T20Is
KARACHI: High-flying Pakistan start as favourites against a Covid-hit West Indies team...
Three West Indies cricketers test positive for Covid in Pakistan
ST. JOHN'S: Three West Indies cricket players and a member of the team staff...
WATCH: Babar Azam shows his stellar wicketkeeping skills during training session
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is known around the globe for his brilliant...