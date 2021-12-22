Araujo grabs a point for Barca at 10-man Sevilla
MADRID: Ronald Araujo struck just before half-time to rescue a point for Barcelona at 10-man Sevilla on Tuesday, a result which benefits La Liga leaders Real Madrid.
Papu Gomez put Sevilla ahead after half an hour off a corner in Seville connecting with an Ivan Rakitic cross but Uruguayan defender Araujo headed in the equaliser just before half time in Seville.
The hosts played half an hour a man down after Jules Kounde was sent off in the 64th minute for throwing the ball at Jordi Alba.
But Barcelona failed to take advantage despite chances with Gavi sending a header wide and Ousmane Dembele hitting the post late.
Second-placed Sevilla are five points off top spot with Carlo Ancelotti’s leaders set to play Atletic Bilbao on Wednesday.
Xavi’s Barcelona missed the chance to go fourth and move up one place to seventh, 15 points behind Real Madrid.
