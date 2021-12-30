Babar Azam nominated for ICC ODI ‘Player of the Year’ award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday that Pakistan national team skipper Babar Azam has been nominated for the ICC Men’s ODI ‘Player of the Year’ award.

Bangladesh’s Shakibul Hassan, South Africa’s Janneman Malan, and Ireland’s Paul Stirling are among the greatest cricketers nominated by the ICC, according to an ICC release.

The nominees’ list has a “talismanic all-rounder, two dashing openers, and the top-ranked batter in the 50-over format,” the ICC said.

Shakib Al Hasan

With two fifties and 17 wickets at an average of 17.52, the Bangladeshi all-rounder scored 277 runs in nine matches at an average of 39.57.

In the second One-Day International against Zimbabwe, he came to his team’s rescue with both the bat and the ball in Harare.

Babar Azam

The elite batter only appeared in six games in 2021, but he was in top form the entire year. In six matches, he scored 405 runs at an average of 67.50, including two centuries.

Babar Azam’s best effort this year came in a losing cause against England in the final One-Day International, when he scored over half of the team’s runs.

Janneman Malan

In the previous year, the South African cricketer, who was shortlisted for the award, scored 509 runs at an average of 84.83 in eight matches, with two hundreds and two half-centuries.

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling of Ireland is the fourth player nominated for the prestigious accolade, having scored 705 runs in 14 matches at an average of 79.66 with three century and two half-centuries.