Babar Azam refuses to reveal his discussion with Indian skipper Virat Kohli during T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during the pre-match virtual press conference refused to share the details about the talks with Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the Pak-Indo T20 World Cup clash.

A reporter asked Babar about some videos that were circulating over the internet where he and Kohli can be seen talking about something during their first match of the T20 World Cup.

To this Babar responded: “[…] cannot reveal the discussion with Virat Kohli in front of everyone,”

While replying to the question, Babar raised the most concerning issue of the absence of permanent coaches from the coaching staff. He added that a team should have a bowling and a batting coach.

He also said that having the people in the management is as important as having players in a squad.

The skipper looks forward to carrying the T20 World Cup momentum against West Indies in the T20I series with its first match scheduled to begin on December 13 at 06:00 pm at National Stadium, Karachi.

“We will try to maintain our performance [the team is] continuing to show since the T20 World Cup 2021,” the skipper said.

He said that he is always in contact with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja to discuss any matter related to cricket.

Bara lauded the West indies team for touring Pakistan, adding that it was crucial for Pakitan after New Zealand and England withdrawal.

“The West Indies have stood by us during difficult times. There was a time when everyone was wondering whether any other team would visit the country or not [after New Zealand’s pullout],” said Babar.

Read more: Three West Indies cricketers test positive for Covid in Pakistan

Babr said that some of the key West Indies players have not arrived in Pakistan for the series. However, he said that no team can be taken lightly in the white-ball format.

“We are not going to take them (West Indies) easy because they didn’t bring their best players. They have played in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) and international games, so you have to give your 100 per cent to beat them.”

Read more: Nicholas Pooran confident of a good start against Pakistan in T20I series