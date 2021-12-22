Babar Azam tops T20I rankings

The International Cricket Council has released the rankings of Test and T20I players in which Babar Azam has once again grabbed the number one spot in the ICC MRF Batsman ranking in the T20.

Babar has moved up a notch in the ICC T20I Players Rankings, after which he has again become the number one batsman in the T20 and David Milan has moved up to the second position.

Look who is back to the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I Rankings for batters 👀@babarazam258 👏 pic.twitter.com/eTelo79zxy — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2021

Batsman-wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan also improved in the rankings, moving up from fourth to the third position while Fakhr Zaman has moved from 37th to 39th position in T20I.

🔹 Babar Azam surges to the 🔝

🔹 Mohammad Rizwan into the top three 🔥 Significant gains for Pakistan batters in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings 👉 https://t.co/hBFKXGWUp4 pic.twitter.com/qqUfYsFGkA — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2021

In the ICC MRF T20I bowlers’ rankings, Sri Lanka’s Vanandu Hasaranga remains at number one and Pakistan’s Shadab Khan at number nine, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has moved up to number 12 and Haris Rauf to number 22 in the rankings.

On the other hand, the ICC has also released the Test rankings in which Australia’s Marnos Labushin has come to the first position while he has surpassed the captain of England Joe Root after which Joe Root has moved to the second position.

Marvellous, Marnus! 👑 Australia star Marnus Labuschagne is the new No.1 batter on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings ✨ — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2021

Babar retains the ninth position in the Test rankings, Rizwan retains the 18th position and Fawad Alam retains the 20th position while Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has retained the first spot in the Test bowlers rankings.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi retains the third position and Hassan Ali has moved down from 10th to 11th position while West Indies’ Jason Holder is still number one in the all-rounders’ Test rankings.