Babar Azam tops T20I rankings

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Dec, 2021. 03:18 pm
Babar

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Image: ICC

The International Cricket Council has released the rankings of Test and T20I players in which Babar Azam has once again grabbed the number one spot in the ICC MRF Batsman ranking in the T20.

Babar has moved up a notch in the ICC T20I Players Rankings, after which he has again become the number one batsman in the T20 and David Milan has moved up to the second position.

Batsman-wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan also improved in the rankings, moving up from fourth to the third position while Fakhr Zaman has moved from 37th to 39th position in T20I.

In the ICC MRF T20I bowlers’ rankings, Sri Lanka’s Vanandu Hasaranga remains at number one and Pakistan’s Shadab Khan at number nine, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has moved up to number 12 and Haris Rauf to number 22 in the rankings.

Read more: Shadab Khan enters top 10 of ICC Men’s T20I bowling rankings

On the other hand, the ICC has also released the Test rankings in which Australia’s Marnos Labushin has come to the first position while he has surpassed the captain of England Joe Root after which Joe Root has moved to the second position.

Babar retains the ninth position in the Test rankings, Rizwan retains the 18th position and Fawad Alam retains the 20th position while Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has retained the first spot in the Test bowlers rankings.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi retains the third position and Hassan Ali has moved down from 10th to 11th position while West Indies’ Jason Holder is still number one in the all-rounders’ Test rankings.

Read More

12 mins ago
Indian spinner Ashwin considered retirement over injuries

NEW DELHI: India's third-highest Test wicket-taker Ravichandran Ashwin says that he nearly...
18 mins ago
Australian Open chief 'confident' Covid-hit Nadal will play

MELBOURNE: Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said Wednesday he was confident that Rafael...
25 mins ago
Tokyo 2020 trims cost estimate for pandemic Olympics

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers revised the estimated cost of the Covid-postponed Games downwards...
1 hour ago
We have improved but more needs to be done: PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Wednesday praised the national...
5 hours ago
David Lloyd announces retirement from commentary after 22 years with Sky Sports

David Lloyd, a former England cricketer and commentator, has announced his retirement...
6 hours ago
Paul Collingwood to be stand-in head coach for England during T20I series against West Indies

Paul Collingwood will act as a stand-in coach in place of Chris...