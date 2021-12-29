BBL Points Table: Hobart Hurricanes won by 85 runs in Big Bash League 2021-22
BBL Points Table: Hobart Hurricanes won by 85 runs against Melbourne Renegades in the 26th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 11 edition 2021-22.
The tournament was started on 5th December 2021 and will end on 28th January 2022. All the teams in BBL will play 14 matches each and the top five teams will then advance to the qualifying round.
Big Bash League 2021-22 – Points Table
|Teams
|Match
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Sydney Sixers
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|21
|+1.264
|Perth Scorchers
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|21
|+1.188
|Hobart Hurricanes
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|17
|+0.417
|Sydney Thunder
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|+0.442
|Brisbane Heat
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.280
|Melbourne Stars
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|-1.114
|Adelaide Strikers
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|7
|-0.525
|Melbourne Renegades
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|5
|-1.758
