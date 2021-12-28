Benfica part company with coach Jorge Jesus
LISBON: Portuguese club Benfica have sacked coach Jorge Jesus amid a series of poor results and a reported rift with some of the team’s top players, the club announced on Tuesday.
Benfica said the club had reached agreement with Jesus “for the termination of his contract with immediate effect”, adding reserves coach Nelson Verissimo takes over until the end of the season.
The Lisbon-based club qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds, along with Bayern Munich and at the expense of Barcelona, but have since had a run of bad results at home this month.
Read More: Premier League reports 103 confirmd Covid-19 cases
They are third in the league table four points behind reigning league champions Sporting Lisbon and arch-rivals Porto, the latter despite being reduced to 10 men also knocked them out of the Portuguese Cup last Friday.
The club also had to dismiss rumours of Jesus agreeing to return to former Brazilian club Flamengo.
Jesus first coached Benfica between 2009 and 2015, winning three league titles and reaching two Europa League finals, before leaving the club to join Sporting Lisbon.
Read More: Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
After a stint with Saudi side Al Hilal he enjoyed great success at the helm of Flamengo, winning five trophies in just over a year 2019-2020 — the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian Championship and Super Cup, the South American Super Cup and the Rio State Championship of Janeiro.
The 67-year-old left the Rio club to return to Benfica in July 2020, explaining he wanted to return to Portugal when Brazil was gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read More
Zimbabwe will tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs next month
COLOMBO: Zimbabwe will tour Sri Lanka next month to play three ODIs...
Sourav Ganguly hospitalized due to Covid
KOLKATA: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized after testing...
England must hit 'reset' button after Ashes debacle
LONDON: Former England bowler Steve Harmison said the Test team must hit...
India strike back after first innings collapse
CENTURION: India collapsed on the third morning of the first Test against...
"Happy birthday to my little girl, one of life’s true gifts", Wasim Akram wishes her daughter a happy birthday
Former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram shared an adorable picture of his children...