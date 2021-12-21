Bordeaux lose three more players for Lille visit
BORDEAUX: Bordeaux said Tuesday that three more players had returned positive cases of Covid-19 taking the total to five who will be out Wednesday against Lille in Ligue 1.
Norwegian defender Stian Gregersen, Malian midfielder Issouf Sissokho and striker Sekou Mara tested positive, coach Vladimir Petkovic said.
They joined Remi Oudin and Dilane Bakwa who missed the French Cup match on Sunday when Bordeaux won 10-0 at home against Jumeaux M’Zouasia from the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte.
Read More: Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak
The squad will undergo further tests on Wednesday.
Bordeaux host champions Lille in the evening.
Petkovic said he had asked his players “to limit contact”.
“We no longer do breakfast and lunch together, the players arrive at training at the last moment and leave immediately afterwards,” he said.
Read More: Premier League clubs meet to tackle Covid chaos
Bordeaux hope captain Laurent Koscielny can return after suffering a concussion in a loss at Troyes on December 12.
“He will undergo a test this afternoon and we are waiting for the doctors’ opinion to know if he is allowed to play,” Petkovic said.
Read More
Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak
LONDON: Manchester United on Tuesday reopened their Carrington training ground following a...
Napoli's Osimhen 'available' for Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
MILAN: Victor Osimhen said Tuesday that he will be available to play...
Australia call up Boland to Ashes attack
SYDNEY: Cricket Australia on Tuesday called up fast bowler Scott Boland to the...
Fast bowler Nortje out of South Africa-India series
JOHANNESBURG: The South African cricket team suffered a blow on Tuesday when fast bowler...
Yorkshire link up with Pakistan Super League team after racism scandal
LONDON: Yorkshire announced on Tuesday they had formed a partnership with Pakistan...