Bordeaux lose three more players for Lille visit

BORDEAUX: Bordeaux said Tuesday that three more players had returned positive cases of Covid-19 taking the total to five who will be out Wednesday against Lille in Ligue 1.

Norwegian defender Stian Gregersen, Malian midfielder Issouf Sissokho and striker Sekou Mara tested positive, coach Vladimir Petkovic said.

They joined Remi Oudin and Dilane Bakwa who missed the French Cup match on Sunday when Bordeaux won 10-0 at home against Jumeaux M’Zouasia from the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte.

The squad will undergo further tests on Wednesday.

Bordeaux host champions Lille in the evening.

Petkovic said he had asked his players “to limit contact”.

“We no longer do breakfast and lunch together, the players arrive at training at the last moment and leave immediately afterwards,” he said.

Bordeaux hope captain Laurent Koscielny can return after suffering a concussion in a loss at Troyes on December 12.

“He will undergo a test this afternoon and we are waiting for the doctors’ opinion to know if he is allowed to play,” Petkovic said.