BPL 2022 to kickoff on January 21
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will kick off on January 21. the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on December 22.
According to BCB, six teams will be seen in action in the upcoming tournament including Barishal (Fortune Shoes Limited), Chattogram (Delta Sports Limited-Akhtar Group), Cumilla (Comilla Legends Limited), Dhaka (Rupa Fabrics Ltd & Marn Steel Ltd (Consortium), Khulna (Mind Tree Ltd), Sylhet (Pragoti Green Auto Rice Mills Ltd).
Three cities will host the tournament including the capital Dhaka, Chittagong and Sylhet.
36 matches will be played in BPL in double round robin league format followed by three playoffs and a final.
The final of the BPL will be played on February 18.
The Player Draft for the tournament will be held on December 27. The teams will be required to register at least three overseas players and a local player from any category as a direct signing.
A team can register no more than fourteen local players. Apart from one direct signing of a local player, the rest of the players will be obtained from the Player Draft.
The prize pool for the winning team will be BDT 1 crore (PKR 2.1 crore) and the runner-up will earn BDT 50 lacs (PKR 1 crore).
