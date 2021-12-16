Disappointed Twitter takes aim at empty Karachi stadium with memes

The Pakistan -West Indies T20I series was expected to draw crowds after Men in Green’s stellar performance in the ICC T20 World Cup and series whitewash of Bangladesh.

Former captains and veteran cricketers Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram expressed disappointment over the empty stadiums during the first two matches.

Many cricket fans shared videos over the internet where they could be seen waiting outside the stadium right before the matches. They called out for the organisers for creating difficulties as they had spent their hard-earned money to spectate the match.

Many fans took the sights of empty stadiums to Twitter.

A user shared a science from a famous Bollywood movie to depict the situation of the crowd at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Karachities when someone asks them to fulfil the stadium #pakvsWi pic.twitter.com/STsiDOKAv2 — Tahreem🌸 (@tweetsbytahreem) December 13, 2021

Another user thinks that Savor Foods in Rawalpindi can attract huge crowds than National Stadium.

Another user thinks that Karachi is still under lockdown.

Another user tweeted that the National Stadium was just like any desert or an ocean with not a single human being.

Places where you can hardly see any human being #pakvsWi pic.twitter.com/7YEQd50hWp — عاقد (@aquidtweets) December 14, 2021

