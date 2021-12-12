Ex-Arsenal forward Diawara to coach Guinea at Africa showpiece
Kaba Diawara, who had spells for Arsenal and West Ham, will coach Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations next year, the country’s federation said Sunday.
The 45-year-old French-born former Guinea international took over temporarily after French coach Didier Six was sacked when Guinea failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Sega Diallo, the vice president of a crisis committee set up by the Guinean federation, told AFP Diawara will lead the team into the Africa Cup of Nations which takes place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.
Diawara made 10 appearances for Arsenal in 1999 after signing from Bordeaux. He went on to play for Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain before making six appearances on loan at West Ham.
Guinea will be counting on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita to lead the West African nation’s challenge in Cameroon.
Read More
PCB appoints Faisal Hussain as new chief executive
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Faisal Hussain as the new...
Shoaib Akhtar says he will take "take the pain" again if given a chance to play for Pakistan
Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar shared a video on his social media...
Babar Azam refuses to reveal his discussion with Indian skipper Virat Kohli during T20 World Cup clash
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during the pre-match virtual press conference refused to...
Nicholas Pooran confident of a good start against Pakistan in T20I series
West Indies acting T20I captain Nicholas Pooran is confident of a good...
Confident Pakistan face Covid-hit West Indies in T20Is
KARACHI: High-flying Pakistan start as favourites against a Covid-hit West Indies team...