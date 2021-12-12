Ex-Arsenal forward Diawara to coach Guinea at Africa showpiece

Kaba Diawara, who had spells for Arsenal and West Ham, will coach Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations next year, the country’s federation said Sunday.

The 45-year-old French-born former Guinea international took over temporarily after French coach Didier Six was sacked when Guinea failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Sega Diallo, the vice president of a crisis committee set up by the Guinean federation, told AFP Diawara will lead the team into the Africa Cup of Nations which takes place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.

Diawara made 10 appearances for Arsenal in 1999 after signing from Bordeaux. He went on to play for Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain before making six appearances on loan at West Ham.

Guinea will be counting on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita to lead the West African nation’s challenge in Cameroon.