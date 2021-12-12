Ex-Arsenal forward Diawara to coach Guinea at Africa showpiece

AFP News Agency

12th Dec, 2021. 09:19 pm
Kaba Diawara

Kaba Diawara. © Arsenal

Kaba Diawara, who had spells for Arsenal and West Ham, will coach Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations next year, the country’s federation said Sunday.

The 45-year-old French-born former Guinea international took over temporarily after French coach Didier Six was sacked when Guinea failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Sega Diallo, the vice president of a crisis committee set up by the Guinean federation, told AFP Diawara will lead the team into the Africa Cup of Nations which takes place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.

Diawara made 10 appearances for Arsenal in 1999 after signing from Bordeaux. He went on to play for Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain before making six appearances on loan at West Ham.

Guinea will be counting on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita to lead the West African nation’s challenge in Cameroon.

Read More

57 seconds ago
PCB appoints Faisal Hussain as new chief executive

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Faisal Hussain as the new...
21 mins ago
Shoaib Akhtar says he will take "take the pain" again if given a chance to play for Pakistan

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar shared a video on his social media...
53 mins ago
Babar Azam refuses to reveal his discussion with Indian skipper Virat Kohli during T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during the pre-match virtual press conference refused to...
1 hour ago
Nicholas Pooran confident of a good start against Pakistan in T20I series

West Indies acting T20I captain Nicholas Pooran is confident of a good...
2 hours ago
Confident Pakistan face Covid-hit West Indies in T20Is

KARACHI: High-flying Pakistan start as favourites against a Covid-hit West Indies team...
2 hours ago
Three West Indies cricketers test positive for Covid in Pakistan

ST. JOHN'S: Three West Indies cricket players and a member of the team staff...