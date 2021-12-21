Fenerbahce part company with coach Pereira
ISTANBUL: Turkish club Fenerbahce have parted with coach Vitor Pereira after a disappointing first half of the season, the club said in a statement on Monday evening.
After 17 rounds of the championship, Fenerbahce are fifth in the Turkish Super Lig, 14 points behind leaders Trabzonspor.
Read More: Unfancied Trabzonspor take Turkish football by storm
The Istanbul club were also eliminated in the Europa League.
The Portuguese coach, who took Fenerbahce to second place in the 2015-2016 season, only returned for a second stint at the club in July.
Read More
Bordeaux lose three more players for Lille visit
BORDEAUX: Bordeaux said Tuesday that three more players had returned positive cases...
Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak
LONDON: Manchester United on Tuesday reopened their Carrington training ground following a...
Napoli's Osimhen 'available' for Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
MILAN: Victor Osimhen said Tuesday that he will be available to play...
Australia call up Boland to Ashes attack
SYDNEY: Cricket Australia on Tuesday called up fast bowler Scott Boland to the...
Fast bowler Nortje out of South Africa-India series
JOHANNESBURG: The South African cricket team suffered a blow on Tuesday when fast bowler...