Fenerbahce part company with coach Pereira

AFP News Agency

21st Dec, 2021. 09:45 pm
Vitor Pereira

Vitor Pereira. © Livik

ISTANBUL: Turkish club Fenerbahce have parted with coach Vitor Pereira after a disappointing first half of the season, the club said in a statement on Monday evening.

After 17 rounds of the championship, Fenerbahce are fifth in the Turkish Super Lig, 14 points behind leaders Trabzonspor.

Read More: Unfancied Trabzonspor take Turkish football by storm

The Istanbul club were also eliminated in the Europa League.

The Portuguese coach, who took Fenerbahce to second place in the 2015-2016 season, only returned for a second stint at the club in July.

