“Happy birthday to my little girl, one of life’s true gifts”, Wasim Akram wishes her daughter a happy birthday

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 04:11 pm
Akram

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram shared an adorable picture of his children on Twitter,  to wish his daughter a happy birthday.

In the tweet, the cricket legend called his daughter Aiyla “one of life’s true gifts”. He also mentioned that seeing all his three children in one photo is  the “happiest moment of  my life.”

The tweet amassed 8,700 likes and more than 200 users retweeted within a few hours after tweeting.

Akram shared some of the pictures of his eldest on Instagram to express his excitement upon reunion.

One of Akram’s two photos was from his firstborn’s youth, while the other was a recent photograph of him as an adult.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wasim Akram (@wasimakramliveofficial)

“My eldest boy all grown up! Can’t wait to see you 2 more days InshAllah,” Akram wrote in the caption.

