“Happy birthday to my little girl, one of life’s true gifts”, Wasim Akram wishes her daughter a happy birthday

Former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram shared an adorable picture of his children on Twitter, to wish his daughter a happy birthday.

In the tweet, the cricket legend called his daughter Aiyla “one of life’s true gifts”. He also mentioned that seeing all his three children in one photo is the “happiest moment of my life.”

All my babies together, happiest moments of my life! Happy birthday to my little girl, one of life’s true gifts. We all love you so much especially me Daddy 😘🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/9Pg3IzWBv7 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 28, 2021

The tweet amassed 8,700 likes and more than 200 users retweeted within a few hours after tweeting.

Akram shared some of the pictures of his eldest on Instagram to express his excitement upon reunion.

One of Akram’s two photos was from his firstborn’s youth, while the other was a recent photograph of him as an adult.

“My eldest boy all grown up! Can’t wait to see you 2 more days InshAllah,” Akram wrote in the caption.