Hugo Maradona younger brother of Diego Maradona dies at 52

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 09:43 pm
Hugo Maradona and Diego Maradona

Hugo Maradona younger brother of Diego Maradona dies at 52. © Today in 24

ROME: Hugo Maradona younger brother of Diego Maradona has died in Naples at the age of 52 just a year after the Argentine football legend passed away, Italian football club Napoli confirmed on Tuesday.

“Hugo Maradona has died,” Napoli said in a brief statement on their website, confirming reports in the Italian press the former footballer had suffered a heart attack.

The club said Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and the team “come together around Maradona’s family and unite with them in the pain of Hugo’s death”.

Read More: Autopsy Results of Argentine legend Diego Maradona Revealed

A former Argentine youth international midfielder, Hugo Maradona played in Italy, Austria, Spain, Argentina and Japan, before returning to Italy to settle there permanently and had a brief coaching career with amateur clubs in Naples.

Maradona, who had three children, recently ran on a right-wing list in municipal elections, which the left ultimately won.

Hugo Maradona was signed by Napoli in 1987 — joining Diego — before being loaned to Ascoli.

Read More: Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid

On September 20 of the same year, the two brothers played against each other with Diego’s Napoli coming out on top 2-1.

Diego Maradona widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, passed away in November 2020, aged 60.

Read More

11 mins ago
Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid

PARIS: Barcelona's Spanish international left-back Jordi Alba has tested positive for Covid,...
18 mins ago
Orlando Pirates face exhausting CAF Confederation Cup schedule

JOHANNESBURG: South African club Orlando Pirates face an exhausting CAF Confederation Cup...
26 mins ago
Ferran Torres signs for Barcelona from Manchester City: official

PARIS: Spanish international Ferran Torres signed for cash-strapped Barcelona on Tuesday from...
31 mins ago
Benfica part company with coach Jorge Jesus

LISBON: Portuguese club Benfica have sacked coach Jorge Jesus amid a series...
40 mins ago
Zimbabwe will tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs next month

COLOMBO: Zimbabwe will tour Sri Lanka next month to play three ODIs...
2 hours ago
Sourav Ganguly hospitalized due to Covid

KOLKATA: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized after testing...