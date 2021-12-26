India prosper despite double setback

India’s KL Rahul (C) as South Africa’s Temba Bavuma (R) attempts to run him out during the first day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, 2021. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze / AFP)

CENTURION: India were in a solid position despite losing two wickets off successive balls from Lungi Ngidi on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

India were 157 for two at tea.

Opening batsmen KL Rahul (68 not out) and Mayank Agarwal (60) put on 117 for the first wicket after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat on a green-tinged pitch.

But Ngidi interrupted the touring team’s serene progress when a successful review resulted in Agarwal being dismissed leg before wicket.

Cheteshwar Pujara was out to the next ball, caught off bat and pad by Keegan Petersen at short leg.

Rahul and Agarwal both showed good judgement in deciding which balls to play against steady but largely unthreatening bowling.

New cap Marco Jansen, 21, a tall left-arm fast bowler, created the only chance of the morning, having Agarwal dropped by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock with his score on 36 and the total 52.

India were 83 for no wicket at lunch but were put under more pressure by some improved bowling by South Africa after lunch.

The South Africa team wore black armbands in honour of anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country’s moral compass, who died on Sunday aged 90.

Both teams also held a minute’s silence.