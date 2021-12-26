India prosper despite double setback
CENTURION: India were in a solid position despite losing two wickets off successive balls from Lungi Ngidi on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.
India were 157 for two at tea.
Opening batsmen KL Rahul (68 not out) and Mayank Agarwal (60) put on 117 for the first wicket after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat on a green-tinged pitch.
Read More: Fast bowler Nortje out of South Africa-India series
But Ngidi interrupted the touring team’s serene progress when a successful review resulted in Agarwal being dismissed leg before wicket.
Cheteshwar Pujara was out to the next ball, caught off bat and pad by Keegan Petersen at short leg.
Rahul and Agarwal both showed good judgement in deciding which balls to play against steady but largely unthreatening bowling.
New cap Marco Jansen, 21, a tall left-arm fast bowler, created the only chance of the morning, having Agarwal dropped by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock with his score on 36 and the total 52.
Read More: Spectators barred from South Africa-India matches
India were 83 for no wicket at lunch but were put under more pressure by some improved bowling by South Africa after lunch.
The South Africa team wore black armbands in honour of anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country’s moral compass, who died on Sunday aged 90.
Both teams also held a minute’s silence.
Read More
Ramiz’s mission Australia: Task to change Pakistan’s fate Down Under
Pakistan cricket remains a study of unpredictability over the years where it...
Bhutta happy with Pakistan’s performance in Asian Championship Trophy
Pakistan had a quiet Asian Hockey Championship Trophy as they finished on...
Premier League: Two more Boxing Day fixtures postponed
Liverpool’s clash with Leeds and Watford’s trip to Wolves that were scheduled...
Pep Guardiola confirms Ferran Torres’ imminent move to Barcelona
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ferran Torres is on the brink of...
Inter Milan in driving seat in four-way title tussle
Inter Milan are progressing in the Serie A title race as the defending...