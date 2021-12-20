Jake Paul advised to quit boxing amid memory loss, slurred speech

Jake Paul has been advised by the doctors to quit boxing after sustaining memory loss and slurred speech in his four professional fights.

So far, the 24-year-old is undefeated in his boxing career, with some incredible victories over AnEson Gib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

However, it might not be long before Paul will have to hang up his gloves and return to making YouTube videos because he has already sustained some serious damage in his career.

The Cleveland native, who has played American Football in his childhood, thinks that boxing has worsened cranial problems from his youth.

“I got my brain scanned right before I started boxing and the doctor told me there’s lack of blood flow from the concussions I had playing football to certain areas on my brain,” Paul told Graham Bensinger in a discussion on his YouTube channel.

“One of them I believe is the frontal lobe which is partial for memory and so on. After my first year of boxing, I went back and it was worse.”

He also explained that he has been medically advised to stay away from the ring. “[The doctors] advice is don’t do that sport,” he added. “That’s all they can advise as a doctor, I think before it was affecting me at a rapid pace because I never took it easy. I was always thrown in there with people who were way better than me until I started to slowly get to their level.”

He continued by saying: “I notice it in conversations with my girlfriends or friends, not remembering something that I should be able to remember that happened a couple of days ago. Sometimes in my speech, there’s like every 100th or 200th word I’ll mess up or like slur, which I didn’t do that before.”