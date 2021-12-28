Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid

PARIS: Barcelona’s Spanish international left-back Jordi Alba has tested positive for Covid, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

“Jordi Alba has tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of Tuesday afternoon’s training session,” the La Liga club said in a statement.

“The player is in good health and self-isolating at home.”

Alba, 32, joins Frenchman Clement Langlet and Brazilian Dani Alves, who also tested positive this week.

Barcelona, currently seventh in La Liga, travel to Real Mallorca (15th) on Sunday.

Several Spanish clubs have reported Covid cases, such as Real Sociedad on Monday or Real Madrid in mid-December, but no match has yet been postponed.