Kohli exposes Ganguly, says ‘I was never told I should not leave T20 captaincy’

Fumed Indian cricket fans want BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to quit after captain Virat Kohli refuted the remarks made by Ganguly that he had “requested” then-captain to not leave the leadership role.

BCCI P However, Kohli said that he wasn’t asked to “not leave the T20I captaincy” when he had chosen to step down from the captaincy in October.

“I communicated to the BCCI when I left the T20 captaincy. I shared my point of view and the reasons behind taking that decision, and it was received very well. There was no hesitation. I wasn’t asked to not leave the T20I captaincy; instead, it was considered a progressive step and that it was in the right direction,” Kohli said in a press conference.

He further added, “I had further told them that I will continue to lead in ODIs and Tests unless office-bearers and selectors feel that I shouldn’t continue the responsibility. So, my communication had been very clear. If the selectors and office-bearers felt that I shouldn’t continue as captain, that decision entirely lies in their hands.”

Previously, the BCCI President had said, “We (BCCI) had requested Virat not to step down as T20I captain. There was no plan to change captaincy. But he stepped down as T20I captain and the selectors decided not to split limited-overs captaincy, opting for a complete separation.”

“But as the latter denied to continue as T20I captain, the selectors had to appoint Rohit Sharma for all limited-overs cricket,” he had added.

Moreover, after Kohli dismissed the remarks by the cricket board that displayed complete chaos, fans and social media users began to slam Ganguly.

Take A Look:

Sourav Ganguly to the press conference broadcasting crew be like- pic.twitter.com/N7L9ZFbyJ7 — Rahul Singh0077 (@MrAnonymous0077) December 15, 2021

Not only is Sourav Ganguly a politician but also a liar https://t.co/1PIqDU1R1Z — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) December 15, 2021

Sourav Ganguly :- We asked Virat Kohli not to leave T20Is captaincy. Virat Kohli :- I was not asked to not to leave the T20Is captaincy. Indian cricket team fans :-#ViratKohli #viratkohli #Kohli #BCCI #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/4eOvjL5RRu — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) December 15, 2021

Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as the team’s T20I captain after this year’s T20 World Cup tournament in the UAE.