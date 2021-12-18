Kylian Mbappe becomes new global brand ambassador of Dior

Web Desk BOL News

18th Dec, 2021. 03:35 pm
Mbappe

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe is to be the new face for Dior’s men’s fashion and perfumes, he announced on Twitter on Friday.

“I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance,” Mbappe tweeted.

Dior, a subsidiary of the LVMH group controlled by billionaire Bernard Arnault, entered into a two-year partnership with Mbappe’s club PSG in early September to kit out the team.

“Dior is pleased to announce footballer @KMbappe [Kylian Mbappe] as the new ambassador for men’s fashion and fragrance. The French world champion will lend his image to the creations by Kim Jones, Artistic Director for Dior men’s collections, as well as to the ‘Sauvage’ fragrance,” Dior tweeted.

