Kylian Mbappe becomes new global brand ambassador of Dior
Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe is to be the new face for Dior’s men’s fashion and perfumes, he announced on Twitter on Friday.
“I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance,” Mbappe tweeted.
I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance#Dior #DiorSauvage #DiorFragrance @Dior pic.twitter.com/hQtGyqGtKl
— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 17, 2021
Dior, a subsidiary of the LVMH group controlled by billionaire Bernard Arnault, entered into a two-year partnership with Mbappe’s club PSG in early September to kit out the team.
“Dior is pleased to announce footballer @KMbappe [Kylian Mbappe] as the new ambassador for men’s fashion and fragrance. The French world champion will lend his image to the creations by Kim Jones, Artistic Director for Dior men’s collections, as well as to the ‘Sauvage’ fragrance,” Dior tweeted.
Dior is pleased to announce footballer @KMbappe as new ambassador for men's fashion and fragrance. The French world champion will lend his image to the creations by Kim Jones, Artistic Director for Dior men's collections, as well as to the 'Sauvage' fragrance. pic.twitter.com/7pXlvz8Whi
— Dior (@Dior) December 17, 2021
Read more: Mbappe reaches landmark with double as PSG beat Monaco
Read More
Root joins elite group with 1,600 Test runs in calendar year
ADELAIDE: Joe Root became just the fourth player in history to chalk...
Stopping the league is probably not the right thing: Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that stopping the Premier League will make...
Sporting world battles surging Covid cases
PARIS: The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation...
PCB and PSL reach agreement on adding more players for tournament
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) has come...
After disgrace, Smith slips seamlessly back into Australian captaincy
ADELAIDE: Steve Smith says he always felt that he had the support...