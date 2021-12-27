Lloyd Pope eager to learn from Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan

Australia’s sensational spinner Lloyd Pope is eager to learn from the Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who has been signed up by the Sydney Sixers for the remaining Big Bash league.

Pope bagged two wickets for 33 runs on Sunday night against Sydney Thunders, leading the Sixers to a 30-rn win despite the rain.

Shadab was named x-factor substitute against Thunders, hoping the Pakistan star’s Covid-19 test would come on time for him to enter the game.

Pakistan’s star spinner will make his debut for the Sixers in the match against Brisbane Heat on Wednesday.

“It’s incredibly thrilling for us to add another international player to our squad,” Pope said.

“I’m excited to pick his brain and see what he has to offer. He has extensive international experience and, particularly as a leggie, he will bring a great deal to the table. I’m keen on spending time with him,” Pope said.

The Sydney Sixers announced the signing of Pakistan’s vice-captain all-rounder Shadab Khan earlier this month on their official Twitter handle.

“We’ve signed Pakistani star spinner Shadab Khan for the remainder of #BBL11,” tweeted Sydney Sixers.

We've signed Pakistani star spinner Shadab Khan for the remainder of #BBL11 🙌 ✍️ 💻 Read More: https://t.co/qfzBvpEGxk pic.twitter.com/NPLjq3osJi — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 24, 2021

