Mohammad Rizwan express gratitude to the people of Karachi
KARACHI: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has expressed gratitude to the people of Karachi for tolerating security obstruction during the Pakistan West Indies clash at the National Stadium Karachi earlier this week.
Read More: Pak vs WI: When will West Indies tour Pakistan for ODI series?
Karachi residents majorly suffer when a Pakistan Super League (PSL) or international match is played due to excessive security around the stadium, and fans have to wait in a long queue and undergo many security checks to enter the stadium.
The 29-year-old took to Twitter and wrote, “I would like to thank the people of Karachi for being patient while the matches were played,”
“In sha Allah, we will witness a day soon when there will be no security blockage at all. That day is not far away,”
I would like to thank the people of Karachi for being patient while the matches were played. In sha Allah, we will witness a day soon when there will be no security blockage at all. That day is not far away. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/NUEIJjra9W
— Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) December 19, 2021
It must be noted that Pakistan whitewashed West Indies in the three-match T20I series. Mohammad Rizwan was the Player of the Series.
Read More: West Indies postpone Pakistan ODI series after more players test Covid positive
The ODI series was postponed after more Covid-19 cases emerged in the West Indies squad. The series has been moved to June 2022.
