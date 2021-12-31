WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan’s tableegh video in Pashto goes viral
A video of Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, while giving a lecture on Islam and its principles has gone popular on the internet.
Mohammad Rizwan can be seen speaking to a group of people in Pashto on the lessons of Islam to the people who surround him in the video.
It’s worth noting that a video of the star player praying during the Pakistan vs. India T20 World Cup went viral on the internet as well.
Watch the video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haezWrTBoi8
