Namibian skipper asks to be picked “for free” after Kamran Akmal steps back

Namibia’s captain Gerhard Erasmus plays a shot during the ICC men?s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 20, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

With the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal withdrawing from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus showed his interest to play in the PSL for “free” if needed.

With the second-highest runs scored since the first edition, 1,820 runs in 69 innings with an average of 27.57, Kamaran refused to play for Peshawar Zalmi after he was selected in the ‘Silver’ category during the PSL draft, considering the action as “humiliation.”

In reply to a tweet shared by ESPNcricinfo, the Namibian skipper replied: “Pick me. I’ll be there for free.”

Pick me, I’ll be there for free. 👆 — Gerhard Erasmus (@gerharderasmus) December 13, 2021

On his YouTube channel “Catch and bat with Kamran Akmal“, the cricket said: “Perhaps the team has no use for me anymore.”

He further said that instead of picking me in the Silver category, the young cricketers should be given a chance.

Akmal said that when his category changed from Platinum to Gold in the previous season, he was taken aback.

He added that he believes that he deserves the Gold category based on his performance, instead, he got picked for the Silver category.

“I do not think I should play in the seventh edition of the PSL,” said Akmal.