New rules for running shoes after Paris Olympics
PARIS: Rules concerning new generation athletics shoes will be tightened after the Paris 2024 Olympics, World Athletics said on Thursday.
The move comes at a time where carbon and foam soles in athletics shoes appears to be improving performances.
Read More: Warholm and Thompson-Herah named World Athletes of the Year
“A long-term sustainable and implementable solution for athletic shoes which balances innovation and fairness will be introduced with suppliers given time to adapt,” World Athletics said.
“Sole thicknesses across all athletic shoes in track and field events (will change) to a stack height of 20mm from 1 November 2024.”
Read More: Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo sets half-marathon world record
“Greater emphasis will be placed on conducting post-race spot checks through the introduction of shoe control procedures,” World Athletics said.
Current norms are around 25mm, meaning significant investment from suppliers to adapt.
Read More
Ramiz’s mission Australia: Task to change Pakistan’s fate Down Under
Pakistan cricket remains a study of unpredictability over the years where it...
Bhutta happy with Pakistan’s performance in Asian Championship Trophy
Pakistan had a quiet Asian Hockey Championship Trophy as they finished on...
Premier League: Two more Boxing Day fixtures postponed
Liverpool’s clash with Leeds and Watford’s trip to Wolves that were scheduled...
Pep Guardiola confirms Ferran Torres’ imminent move to Barcelona
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ferran Torres is on the brink of...
Inter Milan in driving seat in four-way title tussle
Inter Milan are progressing in the Serie A title race as the defending...