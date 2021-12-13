Nicholas Pooran confident of a good start against Pakistan in T20I series

West Indies acting T20I captain Nicholas Pooran is confident of a good start against Pakistan in the three-match T20I series at National Stadium, Karachi.

West Indies has suffered a big blow after skipper Kieron Pollard was ruled out after an injury. The WI team suffered another blow after three of the players were tested positive for the Covid-19 after their arrival in Karachi.

However, Pooran says that the new and young team can perform well. He further added that losing players amid COVID-19 was bad because the management had already made arrangements for who would play and how things would be handled.

West Indian skipper said that this would give new and emerging players to shine too.

“It is obviously a new stage for us now. It’s unfortunate that we don’t have all the senior players here. But in saying that, I am very excited to see this new crop of players get on to the cricket field. I believe that there’s a lot of talented players here, a lot of special players, especially when it comes to the shorter format,” he said.

“For me, you know, I’m looking forward to seeing us play together, stick into our plans as much as possible. There’s been hungry for success,” Pooran said.

The West Indian skipper praised the Pakistan team while acknowledging their stellar performance throughout the T20 World Cup. However, he added that there is always a chance in T20 cricket.

“Pakistan is playing really good. They had a really good World Cup and a really good 2021. But in having said that, in T20 Cricket, you always have a chance,” he said.

“I don’t see my side as inexperienced or that guys haven’t been a lot of t20 Cricket. They’re highly talented and in T20 Cricket, it is anyone game. It just takes one individual to have a brilliant game getting the results in our favour,” Pooran mentioned.

“Pakistan is a top team in international cricket, right now. Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are at top of the game. But it takes one good ball to get someone out and you know we’re looking forward to that kind of thing you know any player.l can have bad games. So, if we can stay confident then you know things can go away,” he said.

The skipper also praised Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, saying that these two have depicted batsmanship.

“Babar has been one of the best players in the world, it’s always a pleasure to learn something from his book,” Pooran said.

“Babar and Rizwan have been fantastic this year. They actually show the world how good they are as batters and they actually show batsmanship. A lot of other people looking on in the world would have seen something special this year from both of them,” he concluded.