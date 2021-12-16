Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pak Won by 7 Wickets

Web Desk BOL News

16th Dec, 2021. 06:52 pm
Pak vs West Indies 3rd T20I

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Scores and Updates, 3rd T20I: Check here ball by ball commentary from the ongoing 3rd T20I between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, Karachi. West Indies have opted to bat first against Pakistan in the third and final match of the T20I series.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani.

West Indies: Brandon King (captain), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.

Pakistan Won by 7 Wickets

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score

Teams Score Total Overs
Pakistan (Pak won by 7 Wickets) 208/3 18.5 Overs
West Indies 207/3 20 Overs

Live updates:

