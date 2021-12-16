Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pak Won by 7 Wickets
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Scores and Updates, 3rd T20I: Check here ball by ball commentary from the ongoing 3rd T20I between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, Karachi. West Indies have opted to bat first against Pakistan in the third and final match of the T20I series.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani.
West Indies: Brandon King (captain), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.
Pakistan Won by 7 Wickets
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score
|Teams
|Score
|Total Overs
|Pakistan (Pak won by 7 Wickets)
|208/3
|18.5 Overs
|West Indies
|207/3
|20 Overs
Live updates:
Congratulations Pakistan! 🇵🇰🇵🇰#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/hIBPvzoFuN
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021
Do you think the NSK crowd enjoyed that?@AasifAli2018 pic.twitter.com/NJetyfu6qm
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021
Third T20I: West Indies 207/3 – 20 overs#PAKvWI #HumTouKhelainGey pic.twitter.com/JhdeZC3MlY
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021
A smashing innings by @windiescricket captain @nicholas_47 👏👏👏#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/sxKnQoO9Om
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021
Update: Pakistan-West Indies ODIs postponed, rescheduled for early June 2022. #PAKvWI
Details in the link below:https://t.co/uIM99o3m7H
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021
Third T20I: West Indies 170/2 – 16 overs#PAKvWI #HumTouKhelainGey pic.twitter.com/BeSkqthV6h
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021
The @windiescricket captain @nicholas_47 is off and running! #PAKvWI #HumTouKhelainGey pic.twitter.com/9irg1QtB2B
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021
How to celebrate your first international wicket on home soil?@ShahnawazDahani demonstrates! 😍 pic.twitter.com/mH9Cqkd2sO
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021
Third T20I: West Indies 78/1 – 8 overs#PAKvWI #HumTouKhelainGey pic.twitter.com/DuW1Xu2qC3
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021
