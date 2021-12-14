Pak vs WI: Pakistan opts to bat first against West Indies
Pak vs WI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.
Pakistan remained unchanged from the side that won the first match by 63 runs on Monday while the West Indies brought in spinner Hayden Walsh in place of Devon Thomas.
The last T20I is on Thursday, also in Karachi.
Teams:
Pakistan:
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
West Indies:
Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Brendon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh
Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)
TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)
Match referee: Mohammad Javed
