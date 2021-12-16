Pak vs WI: Pakistan-West Indies ODI Series postponed
Pak vs WI: The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies due to begin on Saturday has been postponed to July 2022 in the wake of a series of Covid-19 cases among the visiting squad.
According to PCB tweet; Pakistan-West Indies ODI Series postponed, and series rescheduled for early June 2022.
Also check: Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score
Update: Pakistan-West Indies ODIs postponed, rescheduled for early June 2022. #PAKvWI
Details in the link below:https://t.co/uIM99o3m7H
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021
Pakistan-West Indies ODI Series postponed
Read More
Vaccination and Covid test required for Africa Cup fans
YAOUNDÉ, Dec 16, 2021 (AFP) - Supporters attending matches at next month's Africa...
PSL Tickets 2022 - How to buy Pakistan Super League 2021 tickets online?
PCB announced that the seventh season of PSL will be held in...
West Indies postpone Pakistan ODI series after more players test Covid positive
Pakistan Cricket Board and the Cricket West Indies, in a joint statement,...
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pak Won by 7 Wickets
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Scores and Updates, 3rd T20I: Check here...
Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer, Asif Hazara clinch international boxing titles in Dubai
Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer and Asif Hazara made the nation proud after...