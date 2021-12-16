Pak vs WI: Pakistan-West Indies ODI Series postponed

Web Desk BOL News

16th Dec, 2021. 07:42 pm
Pak vs WI

Pak vs WI: The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies due to begin on Saturday has been postponed to July 2022 in the wake of a series of Covid-19 cases among the visiting squad.

According to PCB tweet; Pakistan-West Indies ODI Series postponed, and series rescheduled for early June 2022.

Also check: Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score

Pakistan-West Indies ODI Series postponed

Read More

17 mins ago
Vaccination and Covid test required for Africa Cup fans

YAOUNDÉ, Dec 16, 2021 (AFP) - Supporters attending matches at next month's Africa...
1 hour ago
PSL Tickets 2022 - How to buy Pakistan Super League 2021 tickets online?

PCB announced that the seventh season of PSL will be held in...
2 hours ago
West Indies postpone Pakistan ODI series after more players test Covid positive

Pakistan Cricket Board and the Cricket West Indies, in a joint statement,...
3 hours ago
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pak Won by 7 Wickets

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Scores and Updates, 3rd T20I: Check here...
6 hours ago
Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer, Asif Hazara clinch international boxing titles in Dubai

Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer and Asif Hazara made the nation proud after...
6 hours ago
Pliskova out of Australian Open due to broken hand

PRAGUE: Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova will miss the Australian Open in January...