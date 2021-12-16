Pak vs WI: Pakistan-West Indies ODI Series postponed

Pak vs WI: The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies due to begin on Saturday has been postponed to July 2022 in the wake of a series of Covid-19 cases among the visiting squad.

According to PCB tweet; Pakistan-West Indies ODI Series postponed, and series rescheduled for early June 2022.

