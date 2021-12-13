Pak vs WI: Pakistan win by 63 runs against West Indies

Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Oshane Thomas (R) during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 13, 2021. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP)

Pak vs WI: Pakistan won by 63 runs against West Indies in the first T20I in Karachi on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan put up a strong 200-6 total in their 20 overs with Mohammad Rizwan hitting a 52-ball 78 and Haider Ali knocking a 39-ball 68 after they were put in to bat by the West Indies at National Stadium Karachi.

West Indies were never in hunt of the target as they were dismantled by a superior Pakistan bowling attack at 137 in 19 overs.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim took career best 4-40 while spinner Shadab Khan grabbed 3-17.

Opener Shai Hope top-scored with 31 but became one of leg-spinner Shadab’s two wickets in the same over, Shamarh Brooks being the other for five.

Odean Smith (24), Rovman Powell (23) and Romario Shepherd (21) also had good contributions but never threatened Pakistan. This becomes Pakistan’s 13th win in 19 T20I against West Indies.

Pakistan were once again anchored by Rizwan who has a phenomenal 2021 in T20I, having already crossed 1,000 runs in the calendar year.

Mohammad Nawaz gave the final touches to the innings with a brisk 10-ball 30 not out spices with two sixes and three boundaries.

West Indies, hit with three Covid-19 positive tests among their T20I players, brought in Brooks and Devon Thomas from their one-day squad, giving Brooks a debut in the shortest format.

The remaining two matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Karachi.

Teams:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

West Indies:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Brendon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Devon Thomas