Pak vs WI: Pakistan won by nine runs against West Indies

14th Dec, 2021. 10:14 pm
Pakistan’s Usman Qadir plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 14, 2021. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP)

Pak vs WI: Pakistan won by nine runs against West Indies in the second T20I at National Stadium Karachi on Tuesday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan scored 172-8 in their 20 overs after winning the toss, with Mohammad Rizwan (38), Iftikhar Ahmed (32) and Haider Ali (31) amongst the runs.

West Indies rode on a career best 67 by Brenden King while Romario Shepherd hit a 19-ball 35 not out but the tourists were stopped short of the winning target by Shaheen Shah Afridi who finished with 3-26.

Pakistan won the first match by 63 runs. The third and final match is on Thursday, also in Karachi.

Scores: Pakistan 172-8 in 20 overs; West Indies 163 all out in 20 overs

Teams:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

West Indies:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Brendon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh

