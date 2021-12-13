Pak vs WI: Rizwan, Haider lift Pakistan to 200-6 in first T20I against West Indies
Pak vs WI: Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali struck fiery half-centuries to lift Pakistan to 200-6 in their first T20I against the West Indies in Karachi on Monday.
Rizwan smashed a 52-ball 78 with 10 boundaries, his 12th half-century and 11th half-century of this year, while Haider scored a career-best 68 after the West Indies elected to bowl first against Pakistan at National Stadium Karachi.
Rizwan and Haider added 105 for the third wicket after skipper Babar Azam fell without scoring and Fakhar Zaman made just 10 runs, as West Indian bowlers getting early success.
Haider cracked four sixes and six boundaries in his 39-ball knock.
West Indies, hit with three Covid-19 positive tests among their T20I players, brought in Shamarh Brooks and Devon Thomas from their ODI squad, giving Brooks a debut in the shortest format.
The remaining matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Karachi.
Teams:
Pakistan:
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
West Indies:
Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Brendon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Devon Thomas
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)
TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
Match referee: Mohammad Javed
