Pak vs WI: West Indies opts to bowl first against Pakistan
Pak vs WI: West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the first T20 international at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.
Some West Indies players were hit by positive coronavirus tests before their T20 match and brought Devon Thomas and Shamarh Brooks from the ODI squad as replacements.
Pakistan are playing three seamers and two frontline spinners.
The remaining T20I matches are on Tuesday and Thursday in Karachi.
Teams:
Pakistan:
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
West Indies:
Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Brendon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Devon Thomas
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)
TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
Match referee: Mohammad Javed
