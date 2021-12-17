Pak vs WI: When will West Indies tour Pakistan for ODI series?

West Indies players depart for the National Stadium from their hotel, in Karachi, © PCB

KARACHI: West Indies postponed the three-match ODI series against Pakistan to June 2022 due to the wake of a Covid-19 outbreak among the visiting squad.

West Indies were hit by the virus on the very first day they arrived in Karachi with three players and a support staff member testing positive.

Read More: West Indies postpone Pakistan ODI series after more players test Covid positive

“On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six-player support personnel,” a joint PCB-CWI release said. “All 21 members of the West Indies touring party returned negative test result. As such, Thursday’s T20 International (T20I) proceeded as planned.

“However, taking into consideration both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022.

Read More: Ramiz Raja slams New Zealand after they unilaterally postponed the series

“This will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches.”

It is unclear how any of the West Indies players contracted with coronavirus. The 21-member squad arrived in Karachi on commercial flights from multiple locations via Dubai and were placed in quarantine for two days before their first T20I.