Pakistan beat Bangladesh to seal Asian Hockey Champions Trophy semi-final spot

DHAKA: Pakistan hockey team sealed a spot in the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on Sunday after a thumping 6-2 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In the last group match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, Bangladesh played a brilliant game against Pakistan in the first quarter and even took a one-goal lead in the 13th minute but Pakistan’s Nadeem Ahmed scored a goal in the very next minute to equal the score.

Read More: Punjab, KPK cruise into the final of Inter-Provincial Girls U-16 Hockey Tournament

In the second quarter, Pakistan launched a goal attack several times and ended up scoring 3 goals in a row.

In the third quarter, the Pakistan team continued the attack and scored more goals, while Bangladesh team also managed to add a goal to the scoreboard. However, at the end of the allotted time, Pakistan won the match 2-6 and made it to the semi-finals.

Read More: Junior Hockey World Cup: Pakistan defeat Canada in practice game

Nadeem Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed scored two goals each for Pakistan.

It should be noted that Pakistan will face South Korea in the semi-finals on Tuesday, while India and Japan will face each other in the second semi-final.