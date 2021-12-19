Pakistan beat Bangladesh to seal Asian Hockey Champions Trophy semi-final spot
DHAKA: Pakistan hockey team sealed a spot in the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on Sunday after a thumping 6-2 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
In the last group match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, Bangladesh played a brilliant game against Pakistan in the first quarter and even took a one-goal lead in the 13th minute but Pakistan’s Nadeem Ahmed scored a goal in the very next minute to equal the score.
Read More: Punjab, KPK cruise into the final of Inter-Provincial Girls U-16 Hockey Tournament
In the second quarter, Pakistan launched a goal attack several times and ended up scoring 3 goals in a row.
In the third quarter, the Pakistan team continued the attack and scored more goals, while Bangladesh team also managed to add a goal to the scoreboard. However, at the end of the allotted time, Pakistan won the match 2-6 and made it to the semi-finals.
Read More: Junior Hockey World Cup: Pakistan defeat Canada in practice game
Nadeem Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed scored two goals each for Pakistan.
It should be noted that Pakistan will face South Korea in the semi-finals on Tuesday, while India and Japan will face each other in the second semi-final.
Read More
Javed Miandad and Aqib Javed slammed Ramiz Raja for drop-in pitches idea
KARACHI: Pakistan’s ex-captain Javed Miandad and Pakistan’s former Test pacer Aqib Javed...
Mohammad Rizwan express gratitude to the people of Karachi
KARACHI: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has expressed gratitude to the people of...
Covid-hit Chelsea held by Wolves as Man City top Christmas charts
LONDON: Covid-hit Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Wolves on...
German lower league match abandoned due to racism
BERLIN: A German third division match was abandoned on Sunday after a...
Milik hat-trick gives Marseille win in French Cup
PARIS: Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat-trick as Marseille came from...