Pakistan former cricketer and Doosra inventor Saqlain Mushtaq turns 45

Saqlain Mushtaq, former Pakistani leg-spinner and the founder of ‘Doosra’ bowling style, turns 45 today.

Mushtaq was also among the coaching staff of the Pakistan national team during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Bangladesh and West Indies series where he served as the interim coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on their official Twitter handle, and wished him a happy birthday with a video clip in which Mushtaq can be seen dismissing former England opener Marcus Trescothick.

The board tweeted; “The right-arm off-spinner took 496 international wickets from 218 matches. Saqlain served as interim head coach of Pakistan men’s team during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, tour of Bangladesh and West Indies series.”

Happy Birthday @Saqlain_Mushtaq 🎂 The right-arm off-spinner took 496 international wickets from 218 matches. Saqlain served as interim head coach of Pakistan men’s team during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, tour of Bangladesh and West Indies series. pic.twitter.com/u9t8MOporK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 29, 2021

Best ever off spiner in cricket history — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) December 29, 2021

Many happy returns of the day @Saqlain_Mushtaq bhai. Prayers for you and your family 🎂🎂 — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) December 29, 2021

🔀 An offspinner who spun it both ways

💥 Fifth-highest wicket-taker for 🇵🇰 in international cricket

🔥 One of only six players with multiple hat-tricks in men's ODIs#OnThisDay, a happy birthday to @Saqlain_Mushtaq 🥳 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 29, 2021

Saqlain represented Pakistan in 169 ODIs and amassed 288 wickets at an average of 21.8 while took 208 wickets in 49 Test matches at an average of 29.8.

Read more: WATCH: Saqlain Mushtaq challenges Babar Azam to a one-over match