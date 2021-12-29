Pakistan former cricketer and Doosra inventor Saqlain Mushtaq turns 45

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 04:03 pm

Pakistan former leg-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq turns 45 today. Image: Twitter

Saqlain Mushtaq, former Pakistani leg-spinner and the founder of ‘Doosra’ bowling style, turns 45 today.

Mushtaq was also among the coaching staff of the Pakistan national team during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Bangladesh and West Indies series where he served as the interim coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on their official Twitter handle, and wished him a happy birthday with a video clip in which Mushtaq can be seen dismissing former England opener Marcus Trescothick.

The board tweeted; “The right-arm off-spinner took 496 international wickets from 218 matches. Saqlain served as interim head coach of Pakistan men’s team during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, tour of Bangladesh and West Indies series.”

 

 

Saqlain represented Pakistan in 169 ODIs and amassed 288 wickets at an average of 21.8 while took 208 wickets in 49 Test matches at an average of 29.8.

