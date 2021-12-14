Pakistan set a new record of 18 T20I wins in a calendar year

Pakistan on Monday became the only team to register 18 wins in a single calendar year, beating their previous best of 17 wins in 2018, as the Men in Green thrashed West Indies in their latest encounter at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Read more: Pak vs WI: Pakistan win by 63 runs against West Indies

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on their official Twitter handle, lauded the Men in Green for beating their own win record.

Another feat for an OUTSTANDING team:

Pakistan have beaten their own record (17 wins) set in 2018! 👏👏👏#HumTouKhelainGey pic.twitter.com/29aJpUivxl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2021

Since the beginning of the year, Pakistan have played a total of 27 T20Is, including the T20 World Cup matches, and have won 18, with three matches ending with no result against the West Indies during the Pakistan tour of West Indies in July-August 2021.

Throughout the year, Men in Green have beaten big sides including England, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies. Other teams included Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Namibia, Scotland and Bangladesh.

Men in Green won with the highest margin against South Africa, where Men in Green defeated the Proteas by 9 wickets in Johannesburg on April 12 this year. The highest run margin was recorded against West Indies in the latest T20I, where Pakistan defeated the West Indies by 63 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan also added a feather to his career as he scored his 12th half-century in the current calendar year.