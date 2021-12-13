PCB appoints Faisal Hussain as new chief executive

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Faisal Hussain as the new chief executive after Wasim Khan stepped down. He will formally assume his duties in January 2022.

On their official Twitter handle, the PCB congratulated the newly appointed chief executive.

We congratulate Faisal Hasnain on his appointment as Chief Executive and look forward to welcoming him in Lahore https://t.co/v9ZCblEEIM pic.twitter.com/kpdQNjCnkI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2021

Faisal is the UK qualified Chartered Accountant with a vast 35 years of experience with some of the notable blue chip organizations with thee roles in finance and sports administration.

He has served as the chief financial officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and as the Managing Director of the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) in Monaco and Dubai.

Hasnain’s nomination as the PCB’s chief executive was confirmed by PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, who welcomed him to the Pakistan cricket family.

“Faisal is a familiar figure in [the] world [of] cricket and is highly regarded, respected and trusted for his excellence in corporate governance, financial management and commercial acumen. With the plans I have for the PCB, Faisal will be a perfect fit as he can utilise his vast experience and knowledge to help us achieve our commercial and financial objectives of making Pakistan cricket bigger and stronger,” Raja said.

Faisal thanked the PCB chairman and the Board of Governors for believing in him and said he is humbled and grateful to have been given this “once in a lifetime opportunity to serve Pakistan cricket.”

“I am fully committed to playing my part in delivering the PCB chairman’s vision for Pakistan cricket, fulfilling the expectations and dreams of millions of passionate Pakistan cricket fans, strengthening the relationships with our existing commercial partners, the ICC and other cricket boards, and developing new partnerships as we move forward.

“These are highly exciting times in Pakistan cricket and I look forward to working very closely with my colleagues at the PCB so that we can collectively further enhance the image, reputation, and profile of this great institution,” said Faisal.

Portfolio

Faisal managed a $3 billion financial portfolio while working as the ICC’s chief financial officer, according to PCB, and was also involved in the sale of the ICC’s commercial rights for the 2007-2015 and 2016-2023 commercial cycles.

Faisal’s further experience as reported by the PCB includes: