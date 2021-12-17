PCB begins to search for NHPC coaches including batting, bowling, fielding and power-hitting coaches

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday launched its search for highly qualified and skilled coaches, who will be based at Lahore’s state of the art National High-Performance Centre (NHPC).

PCB posted advertisements for the High-Performance Coach as well as batting, bowling, fielding and power-hitting coaches.

PCB key strategic objective is to achieve cricketing excellence by strengthening the foundation of Pakistan cricket.

The High-Performance Coach will be required to provide integrated and holistic coaching support to the players across all formats and levels, including life and mental preparedness.

He will also identify talent and define objectives for individual players that would facilitate excellence and augmentation in the players’ game, personalities and leadership, following in the PCB’s vision, Philosophy and approach.

While advertisements for the national team coaches will be posted in due course, the last date for submission of applications for five NHPC coaches is 17 January 2022. The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel of experts before the candidates are finalised.