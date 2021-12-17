PCB begins to search for NHPC coaches including batting, bowling, fielding and power-hitting coaches
Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday launched its search for highly qualified and skilled coaches, who will be based at Lahore’s state of the art National High-Performance Centre (NHPC).
PCB posted advertisements for the High-Performance Coach as well as batting, bowling, fielding and power-hitting coaches.
Read More: PCB appoints Faisal Hussain as new chief executive
PCB key strategic objective is to achieve cricketing excellence by strengthening the foundation of Pakistan cricket.
The High-Performance Coach will be required to provide integrated and holistic coaching support to the players across all formats and levels, including life and mental preparedness.
He will also identify talent and define objectives for individual players that would facilitate excellence and augmentation in the players’ game, personalities and leadership, following in the PCB’s vision, Philosophy and approach.
Read More: Schedule for U13 and U16 cricket trials announced
While advertisements for the national team coaches will be posted in due course, the last date for submission of applications for five NHPC coaches is 17 January 2022. The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel of experts before the candidates are finalised.
Read More
Taylor excited to share the dressing room with Rizwan
Former England Women’s wicket-keeper batter, Sarah Taylor is excited to share the...
Rizwan record after record took him equal to Tendulkar
Pakistan wicketkeeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan will not forget the year 2021, as...
Serbia postal service honours Djokovic with stamps
BELGRADE: Tennis' world number one Novak Djokovic said Friday that the Serbia...
Pak vs WI: When will West Indies tour Pakistan for ODI series?
KARACHI: West Indies postponed the three-match ODI series against Pakistan to June...
Denmark's Eriksen leaves Inter Milan 'by mutual consent'
ROME: Christian Eriksen has terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual...