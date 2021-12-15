PGF enhances prize money to Rs 2.5 million for 4th Jinnah Development Golf Tour

LAHORE: The 4th PGF Jinnah Development Tour Golf Tournament 2021 will be contested here at the spick and span par 72,18 holes Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course from 17th December.

The fervent second tier golf professionals of the country have converged to Royal Palm for much needed practice rounds.

These golf professionals are already thrilled and exhilarated by the fact that the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has enhanced the prize money from Rs 1.5 million to Rs 2.5 million and top forty position holders out of 142 competing ones will be entitled to cash prizes.

Another alluring attraction is that the golf professional doing a hole in one will get a bike worth Rs 50,000.

The PGF Jinnah Development Tour Match is a reassuring, affirmative and visionary initiative on the part of the national golfing body (PGF) as it fosters and stimulates golf development and provides an acutely needed prospect to the second tier golf professionals to engage in competitive golf and enlarge their golfing careers and supplement their earnings. Through this activity in the past four years over eighty golf professionals have come to the forefront and found a remunerative path to progress.

Many hopefuls who were previously dormant and stagnant and considering withdrawal from golf happenings have found a spirited touch in their outlook and are putting in hours and hours of effort to upgrade their golfing technique and become consummate golf players.

Jinnah Development Tour Golf has been effective in yielding buoyant players like Mohammed Azam from Quetta, Zahir Shah from Peshawar, Haseeb ur Rehman from Islamabad, Zubair Hussain (PAF) and M Imran (Defence Raya), besides many others who are showing intensity in their effort to become top of the line professional golf players.

Eligible to take part in the 4th Jinnah Development Tour Match will be 28 junior professionals and 116-second tier golf professionals. This was stated by Dr Ali Haider Khan, Joint Secretary, Pakistan Golf Federation and Tournament Director for this championship.

Other details of the Championship are that it will be governed by the rules of golf as approved by Royal and St Andrews and playing format will be stroke play over 54 holes, with 18 holes to be played on 17th December,18 holes on 18th December and final 18 holes on 19th December 2021.

The cut will be placed after the second round and the top 40 and ties will play the final round. At the conclusion of the 4th PGF Jinnah Development Tour Golf Tournament, Lt Gen (retd) Mian Mohammed Hilal Hussain, President, Pakistan Golf Federation and Secretary Defence will honour the prize winners.