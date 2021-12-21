Police arrest three Parisian fans for cup violence
PARIS: Three Parisian fans have been arrested for their part in incidents that halted a cup match between Paris FC and Lyon, police announced on Tuesday.
The game on Friday was stopped at half-time after fans fled onto the field as flares and smoke bombs were thrown around and fighting broke out in the stands at the Charlety stadium in Paris.
“Investigations have been carried out which led to the identification and arrest, this morning, of three ultra supporters”, said the prefecture of police without specifying which club they supported.
Read More: Fenerbahce part company with coach Pereira
A police source told AFP that the three were Parisians.
Ligue 2 Paris FC is dwarfed by the city’s only Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint-Germain, whose fans have a long rivalry with Lyon.
Earlier, another source told AFP: “Paris Saint-Germain ultras could be identified on the videos.”
The Lyon ultras, had “wanted to fight at Gare de Lyon” when they arrived in the Paris for the game.
No arrests were made on Friday evening, but the Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation on Saturday into events that left two injured.
Read More: Bordeaux lose three more players for Lille visit
Paris FC president, Pierre Ferracci, denounced the behaviour of “the Lyon ultras”.
“Violent, hooded people, armed with bicycle chains, brass knuckles, who threw smoke bombs,” he said.
Lyon were being held 1-1 by the Ligue 2 Paris when play was halted.
Lyon announced after the game that they would ban their fan groups from traveling to away matches.
The French Football Federation announced on Monday the opening of an investigation and will make its decisions on December 28, including the fate of the match and possible responsibilities of clubs.
Read More: Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak
This is the latest in a string of incidents in French stadiums this season.
It is the second match this season involving Lyon fans which has had to be abandoned — their home league game with Marseille was called off after OM captain Dimitri Payet was hit on the head with a plastic bottle.
Read More
Fenerbahce part company with coach Pereira
ISTANBUL: Turkish club Fenerbahce have parted with coach Vitor Pereira after a...
Bordeaux lose three more players for Lille visit
BORDEAUX: Bordeaux said Tuesday that three more players had returned positive cases...
Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak
LONDON: Manchester United on Tuesday reopened their Carrington training ground following a...
Napoli's Osimhen 'available' for Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
MILAN: Victor Osimhen said Tuesday that he will be available to play...
Australia call up Boland to Ashes attack
SYDNEY: Cricket Australia on Tuesday called up fast bowler Scott Boland to the...