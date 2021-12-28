Premier League reports 103 confirmd Covid-19 cases
A total of 103 Covid-19 cases were recorded among players and supporting std=ff in the Premier League over the past week, the league confirmed on Monday after the postponement of the fixtures during the busy festive period.
“The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases,” the league said in a statement.
The cases have steadily increased from December 6-12 while 90 tests came back positive from December 13-19.
Fifteen games have already been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak among clubs.
Watford’s three fixtures have been called off. The club said that they had greeted the players who returned after completing quarantine period, however, the club added that more were tested positive ahead of their clash with West Ham United on Tuesday.
“It’s difficult to say if we are ready (and) 100%. When you meet your players for one training session, it’s very difficult to do this,” Ranieri told reporters.
“There are some players who didn’t make some training sessions… I think these players don’t have (what it takes to play) 90 minutes.”
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed six confirmed cases. Their match with Arsenal had been called off.
“We hope some of those players will be well enough to return for our game against Manchester United on 3rd January,” Wolves said in a statement.
“Our operations team have arranged a deep clean of the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground to try to prevent further infection.”
