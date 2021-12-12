PSL 2022 Draft: Live Updates of all the latest picks from the franchises
PSL 2022 Draft: PSL Team officials to finalise the best combinations for the 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the player draft currently underway at the National High-Performance Centre.
Platinum category
The first pick of the day, in the Platinum Category, was Fakhar Zaman, who has been chosen by Lahore Qalandars for its squad this year.
Other players chosen in platinum category includes, Tim David by Multan Sultans, Colin Munro by Islamabad United, Chris Jordan by Karachi Kings, Hazaratullah Zazai by Peshawar Zalmi and Jason Roy by Quetta Gladiators.
Diamond category
The Diamond category round saw Islamabad United pick Marchant De Lange, Multan Sultans pick Odean Smith, Karachi Kings pick Lewis Gregory, and Quetta Gladiators bag James Faulkner.
Gold category
In the Gold category, Lahore Qalandars chose Abdullah Shafique, Phil Salt and Harry Brook, while Peshawar Zalmi picked Usman Qadir.
Silver Category
Emerging
This round is for the youngsters! These players will don their respective colours in the Emerging category in the upcoming #HBLPSL7
Draft rules
More than 425 players from 32 countries have registered themselves for the draft.
Draft rules were shared earlier today by PSL on Twitter.
The updated pick order, in line with trades and retentions, was also shared a day earlier.
