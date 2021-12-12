PSL 2022 Draft: Live Updates of all the latest picks from the franchises

PSL 2022 Draft: PSL Team officials to finalise the best combinations for the 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the player draft currently underway at the National High-Performance Centre.

Platinum category

The first pick of the day, in the Platinum Category, was Fakhar Zaman, who has been chosen by Lahore Qalandars for its squad this year.

The first pick of our #HBLPSLDraft in the Platinum round was with the @lahoreqalandars who added @FakharZamanLive back to the squad! pic.twitter.com/S2MA3GvYvn — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 12, 2021

The second pick of the Platinum round is Tim David- to @MultanSultans! #HBLPSLDraft pic.twitter.com/uGSxD6Hrj1 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 12, 2021

Karachi Kings with the third pick of the Platinum round have gone for @CJordan #HBLPSLDraft l @KarachiKingsARY pic.twitter.com/yZu2mjO75g — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 12, 2021

Other players chosen in platinum category includes, Tim David by Multan Sultans, Colin Munro by Islamabad United, Chris Jordan by Karachi Kings, Hazaratullah Zazai by Peshawar Zalmi and Jason Roy by Quetta Gladiators.

Diamond category