PSL 7 Schedule 2022: Pakistan Super League schedule

PSL 7 schedule 2022: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today.

In the opening ceremony of the PSL the defending champions Multan Sultans will take on hosts and 2020 champions Karachi Kings on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the National Stadium Karachi at 7 PM PKT.

Match timings

Friday’s double-headers — 3pm and 8pm

Other than Friday’s double-headers — 2pm and 7pm

All single-headers – 7pm