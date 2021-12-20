PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi will lead Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, Lahore Qalandars announced in a press conference at the National Hockey Stadium.

“Thank you Lahore Qalandars, this is not just a team, it’s a family. I thank them for placing their trust in me for this role,” said Shaheen.

“I will try to ensure that the team shows good performances on the field,”

The 21-year-old is the highest wicket-taker for the Lahore Qalandars, with 50 wickets in 37 matches after joining the franchise in 2018.

Shaheen has replaced Sohail Akhtar, who was the captain of the team since 2018.

Aqib Javed, the Director Cricket Operations and head coach of Lahore Qalandars, also heaped praise on Shaheen and hoped that the pacer will take the team to new heights.

“We are very happy to appoint him as captain of Lahore Qalandars and looking forward to see his wonders both with ball and his leadership skills,” Javed said. “He has been with us since 2018 and this is the right time to provide him the opportunity to lead the Lahore Qalandars’ young outfit.”

PSL 7 will begin from 27th January and will end on 7th February. 15 matches will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi, whereas the remaining 19 matches including the final will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.