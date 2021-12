PSL Draft: Pakistan Super League draft underway in Lahore

PSL Draft: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 draft is underway at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) in Lahore.

Franchises’ representatives have started to arrive at the event. Some of the big names of the local and international cricket will be up for grabs in the PSL draft while the franchisers will also look to bag some promising local players to shine in their team.

The teams released the details of retained players on 10th December and will complete their squads today for the mega event which is scheduled to start on 27th January 2022 in National Stadium Karachi.

Here are the picks

Platinum

Fakhar Zaman – Lahore Qalandars

Tim David – Multan Sultans

Chris Jordan – Karachi Kings

Colin Munro – Islamabad United

Hazratullah Zazai – Peshawar Zalmi

Jason Roy – Quetta Gladiators

Diamond

Marchant de Lange – Islamabad United

Odean Smith – Multan Sultans

Lewis Gregory – Karachi Kings

James Faulkner – Quetta Gladiators

Gold

Abdullah Shafique – Lahore Qalandars

Usman Qadir – Peshawar Zalmi

Phil Salt- Lahore Qalandars

Harry Brook- Lahore Qalandars

Silver 1

Salman Irshad – Peshawar Zalmi

Rumman Raees – Multan Sultans

Umaid Asif – Karachi Kings

Asif Afridi – Multan Sultans

Kamran Ghulam – Lahore Qalandars

Muhammad Akhlaq – Islamabad United

Silver 2

Anwar Ali – Multan Sultans

Reece Topley – Islamabad United

Tom Abell – Karachi Kings

Dean Foxcroft – Lahore Qalandars

Umar Akmal – Quetta Gladiators

Danish Aziz – Islamabad United

Silver 3

Sohail Tanvir – Quetta Gladiators

Rohail Nazir – Karachi Kings

Zafar Gohar – Islamabad United

Arshad Iqbal – Peshawar Zalmi

Rovman Powell – Multan Sultans

Silver 4

Muhammad Imran jr – Karachi Kings

Sameen Gul – Peshawar Zalmi

Ben Duckett – Quetta Gladiators

Imran Khan sr – Multan Sultans

Silver 5

Kamran Akmal – Peshawar Zalmi

Khurram Shehzad – Quetta Gladiators

Naveen-ul-Haq – Quetta Gladiators